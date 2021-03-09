Rumored threats heighten law enforcement presence at Lake Placid Middle School

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — There is an increased law enforcement presence at Lake Placid Middle School Tuesday morning as authorities investigate rumored threats of a school shooting.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said posts threatening a school shooting had begun circulating on Instagram, and that detectives were working to determine the source of the posts.

“While there is no reason to believe the threats are real, There will be extra deputies on campus today to ensure the safety of students and staff while the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said.

Making a threat against a school is a second degreee felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Anyone with information about the threats to Lake Placid Middle School are asked to call call detectives at 863-402-7200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. You can also leave a tip with the HCSO app.