Rollover crash injures 1 in West Sebring

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized early Friday morining after a rollover crash in West Sebring, officials said.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Valerie Boulevard at about 2:45 a.m. One vehicle was involved.

WEST SEBRING UNITS RESPOND TO ROLLOVER While most were in bed the crews of E9-1, E10-1, Medic 7-1, Medic 4-1, EMS3,… Posted by West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, September 20, 2019

The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and extricated one person who was later airlifted to an area trauma center. Their condition is unknown.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

