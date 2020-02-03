Red Cross assisting residents after fire at Neibert’s Fishing Resort

(Photo: Highlands County Fire Rescue)

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Red Cross is assisting residents after a fire broke out at Neibert’s Fishing Resort in Sebring early Monday morning.

The Highlands County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a fire at a small temporary structure that was located next to a travel trailer.

The people living inside the trailer were awoken by a neighbor and able to exit their home safely. Then the Red Cross responded to the scene to help them find a place to stay, officials said.

It’s unclear if their home was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

