Rattlesnake caught in Sebring, moved to facility for antivenom

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — A rattlesnake found on a street in Sebring has been captured and taken to an area facility to help make antivenom.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the snake on Facebook Wednesday morning.

The post did not mention the reptile’s size or exactly what type of rattlesnake it was, but it looks like an eastern diamondback, which are found in Florida and can grow to an average 3 to 6 feet in length.

According to the post, the snake was taken to a local facility where it will be milked to make antivenom.

The sheriff’s office advises residents who see a snake to leave it alone and call their non-emergency line at 863-402-7200, so they can take care of it.