HIGHLANDS, Co. (WFLA) — A 65-year-old woman has gone missing in Avon Park Saturday and police are seeking the public’s help in finding her.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says Claudette Grant has been missing from 1016 Hal McRae Loop since 1 p.m. Saturday. Grant reportedly suffers from dementia.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue capri jean and white tennis shoes. She has red hair.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call 863-402-7200.

