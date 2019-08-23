Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Police investigating shooting in Sebring

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_102856

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting in Highlands County.

Sebring police responded to the shooting on Friday afternoon. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it happened in the Washington Heights Community.

Officers have not yet said whether anyone was injured in the shooting or what led up to the incident. It’s also not clear whether or not police know who the shooter is.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (863) 471-5107.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss