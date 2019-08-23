Police investigating shooting in Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting in Highlands County.

Sebring police responded to the shooting on Friday afternoon. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it happened in the Washington Heights Community.

Officers have not yet said whether anyone was injured in the shooting or what led up to the incident. It’s also not clear whether or not police know who the shooter is.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (863) 471-5107.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.