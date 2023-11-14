TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An overnight standoff lasting over 12 hours continued Tuesday as a person remained barricaded inside of a Highlands County home.

A “barricaded subject” has been in a standoff with deputies since midnight, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office SWAT unit responded to a home in Venus, in the far southern portion of the county, where a person is “holding children hostage,” according to the post. They did not release any details about the incident.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT has been called to relieve the Highlands County unit.

“The situation is contained and presents no danger to the community,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.