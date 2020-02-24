Person airlifted to hospital after crash involving semi in Highlands County

Highlands County

(Photo: Highlands County Fire Rescue)

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck in Highlands County.

The Highlands County Fire Rescue said multiple units responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 27 and State Road 70 early Monday morning, and that one person was flown to a local trauma center.

Their current condition is unknown.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

The roadway has since reopened.

