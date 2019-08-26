Pedestrian killed on U.S. Highway 27 in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Highlands County on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Mirror Drive.

Troopers say the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 will be closed until further notice.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: