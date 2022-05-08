HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Viewers of News Channel 8 submitted a striking security camera video Sunday of a lightning bolt exploding the ground outside of a Sebring home over the weekend.

Denice Murphy said her husband Rod was outside turning off the sprinklers ahead of some forecasted rain Saturday morning when a lightning bolt struck mere yards away from him.

Their Ring security camera captured the striking moment on camera.

In the video, the bolt can be seen sending chunks of red-hot earth several feet into the air. Luckily, Rod did not appear to be injured.

News Channel 8 is working to find the extent of the damage.