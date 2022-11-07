TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after being hit by a semi-truck in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at around 2:21 p.m., a 69-year-old Boca Raton man on a motorycle was stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 721 and State Road 70 as a semi-truck headed east down SR-70.

Troopers said the motoryclist attempted to turn left onto SR-70 but violated the truck’s right of way. This resulted in the vehicles crashing into each other at the intersection.

After the collision, the motorcycle was dragged under the truck before ending up on the northern shoulder of SR-70, according to the FHP.

Highlands County responders said the driver died at the scene of the crash. The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.