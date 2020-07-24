Boy, 5, found dead in Highlands County lake; mom facing charges

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Highlands County mother is facing charges after her 5-year-old son was found dead in a lake early Friday morning.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said Chance Peterkin, and his mother, Philetta Moransit, 29, were reported missing around 6 p.m. Thursday night after they left their home on Purcell Street in Avon Park that morning.

Crews searched for several hours and found Peterkin’s body in the waters of Lake Lelia shortly after midnight. The lake is close to U.S. Highway 27, which runs through town.

“Sheriff Paul Blackman, who had been on a boat searching for several hours, located Chance in the water around 12:20 a.m., ending an extensive search of the area in and around the lake,” the agency posted on Facebook.

His mother was found earlier in the evening.

“Moransit was located shortly before 8 p.m. on the campus of South Florida State College, but was uncooperative with the investigation. Deputies located some of her clothing near the water, which focused the search area on the eastern side of the lake,” the Facebook post said.

She was arrested on charges of homicide and child neglect. Jail records show she has no bond.

8 On Your Side has reached out to a spokesman with the sheriff’s office to get more details on the boy’s death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: