Missing 4-year-old autistic boy found dead in nearby pool in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — UPDATE 4:18 p.m.: Highlands County deputies say 4-year-old Hunter Williamson was found dead after wandering away from his home in Lake Placid.

Deputies say Williamson fell into a pool of a nearby home.

The boy was reported missing at 1:19 p.m. Deputies arrived to the scene 11 minutes after the call and began searching for Williamson.

Deputies say Williamson was wearing a Safety Net bracelet and deputies were able to close in on his location using a radio tracking system. At 2:27 p.m., a drone spotted him behind a home on Heal Avenue, two streets away from where he went missing.

Deputies immediately began life-saving measures and had an ambulance take the boy to a local hospital, but he was unable to be revived.

No other information has been released at this time.

UPDATE 3:54 p.m.: Hunter Williamson has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 4-year-old autistic boy is missing after he ran away from his mother in Lake Placid Sunday afternoon.

The Highlands Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating Hunter Williamson who ran away near 116 Rocky Road NW around 1:30 p.m.

If you have any information that could help find Hunter, please call 863-402-7200.

