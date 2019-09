HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing person alert has been issued for a 32-year-old woman in Highlands County.

According to deputies, Angela Christine Robinson was last seen around 9:55 a.m. walking on Twitty Road, south of Sebring. She was also seen wearing a black sundress and flip-flips and was carrying a Bible.

Deputies say there are concerns about her mental state.

If you have any information on Robinson’s whereabouts or have seen her, please call 863-402-7200.