TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in Avon Park.

A Missing Child Alert was issued Friday for Logan Young, a 4 feet tall, white male, weighing 50 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a blue SpongeBob SquarePants shirt with blue shorts before he disappeared.

The FDLE sent out a text message notification asking those in the Lake Letta area to be on the lookout for Young.

More information about his disappearance was not immediately available.

Authorities are asking those with information regarding Logan’s whereabouts to call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 Ext. 1, or call 911.