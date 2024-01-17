TAMPA (WFLA) – A middle school student was injured in a pedestrian crash in Highlands County on Wednesday morning.

According to the School Board of Highlands County’s Facebook page, a vehicle hit the Sebring Middle School student around 8 a.m. at the intersection of South Commerce Ave. and the Sebring Parkway.

The student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the family has been notified, according to the School Board.

No further information has been made available regarding the driver or vehicle involved in the crash.