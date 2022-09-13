AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death after his body was found next to an Avon Park store Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the body of a 77-year-old man was found next to the Bealls Outlet on US 27 South.

According to deputies, the man was homeless. There were no signs of foul play at the time of their report.

The sheriff’s office said they are working to find the man’s next-of-kin. If you know anything, call Det. Melissa Kurtz at 863-402-7250 or email to tips@highlandssheriff.org.