SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sebring Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday.

Sebring police posted to Facebook, requesting information from the community about a shooting that occurred at The Spot bar on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

A man was shot in the leg at around 11:30 a.m. Police said they do not have details regarding the shooting because the victim is not cooperating with them.

There have not been any arrests connected to the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sebring Police Department at (863) 471-5107.

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), or tips may be reported via Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com by clicking on “Submit A Tip” tab. Tips may also be reported on a smartphone or tablet through the free “P3tips” app on your smart phone.

If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward.