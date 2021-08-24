Man pleads guilty to murder of Highlands County Corrections officer, victim’s father says its not enough

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Laura Pietscher worked as a detention deputy in Highlands County. She was last seen alive in Sebring in October 2018. After being reported missing, her body was found behind a dumpster in Tampa at a local food market.

Months later, officers arrested Gary Tyrone Danielle for her murder.

On Tuesday, Danielle, a multiple-time offender accepted a plea deal in the case.

Danielle was charged with first degree murder and faced life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After pleading guilty, Danielle admitted to the crime and accepted a 30-year sentence in prison for second degree murder. Pietscher’s father says the sentence isn’t enough for the life Danielle took.

Instead of lashing out at his daughter’s killer, as families often do during victim impact statements, Art Pietscher chose to talk about what a wonderful person his daughter had been.

“Laura could do anything she put her mind to,” Art Pietscher said.

Laura worked as a job coach at Goodwill and served as an inspiration to others who had been born differently, she was born with a shortened left arm and only two fingers and a thumb on her left hand.

After the proceedings, Laura’s father told 8 On Your Side the 30-year sentence wasn’t enough for the life Danielle took.

“We were very happy that this part of it is finally over, disappointed, 30 years is, not enough. Laura wasn’t even 30 when she was killed. With his good behavior, he will get off in less time than what she ever lived,” Pietscher said.