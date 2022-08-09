SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed Monday morning after a shooting in Sebring, according to police.

The Sebring Police Department said officers were called to the Park Crest Terrace apartment complex at around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

Officers said they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said they managed to get a description of a vehicle involved in the deadly shooting. Highlands County deputies ended up spotting the vehicle and stopped it, taking the occupants into custody.

The department said one of the occupants — Elia J. Crus, 21, of Texas — was the suspect in the victim’s death. He was arrested on a homicide charge.