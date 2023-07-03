Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency.

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Sebring Sunday night.

According to deputies, the shooting happened during an argument at a home on Snapper Drive.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived at the home at about 8:45 p.m., they found the victim, a 27-year-old man, lying in the driveway.

First responders took the victim to Advent Health Sebring, where he later died.

Deputies said they are still investigating what happened, but no arrests have been made. All parties involved in the shooting have been identified in the investigation.