TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Highlands County deputies killed a man early Friday morning after he fired at them during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said that deputies got a call about a white Econoline van heading north in the southbound lanes of US-27 around 2:30 a.m.

By the time deputies found the van, it was traveling in the correct lane. Blackman said that after following the van for a while, deputies stopped the vehicle near Lake Placid.

During the stop, a responding deputy decided to cite the driver of the van, 68-year-old Robert W. McNamara, for not staying in a single lane, the sheriff said.

According to Blackman, McNamara refused to stay in his van and became “argumentative” with the deputy before exiting the vehicle and pulling out a shotgun on the deputy.

The sheriff said that McNamara fired a single round from his shotgun at the deputy. In response, the deputy giving him the citation and a backup deputy shot McNamara multiple times.

“Our deputies did their best to provide Mr. McNamara medical treatment until Highlands County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and at 3:23 a.m. pronounced Mr. McNamara deceased,” Blackman said.

Neither deputy was injured. Blackman said both were put on administrative leave as the investigation into the shooting continues.

The deceased gunman was said to have a criminal history in both Florida and Connecticut for narcotics and paraphernalia possession, according to the sheriff.