Man hits hog, falls from motorcycle, gets hit by car and dies in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after he struck a hog on the road, got thrown off his motorcycle, and struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver that failed to stop after hitting the man on County Road 621.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist struck a hog on CR-621 and was thrown from his bike. He was then struck by the driver while lying on the roadway.

Anyone with information is urged to call FHP at 239-938-1800.

LATEST STORIES: