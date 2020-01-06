Man hits hog, falls from motorcycle, gets hit by car and dies in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after he struck a hog on the road, got thrown off his motorcycle, and struck by a hit-and-run driver.
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver that failed to stop after hitting the man on County Road 621.
According to FHP, the motorcyclist struck a hog on CR-621 and was thrown from his bike. He was then struck by the driver while lying on the roadway.
Anyone with information is urged to call FHP at 239-938-1800.
