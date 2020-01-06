Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Tarpon Springs celebrates 114th annual Epiphany

Man hits hog, falls from motorcycle, gets hit by car and dies in Lake Placid

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after he struck a hog on the road, got thrown off his motorcycle, and struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver that failed to stop after hitting the man on County Road 621.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist struck a hog on CR-621 and was thrown from his bike. He was then struck by the driver while lying on the roadway.

Anyone with information is urged to call FHP at 239-938-1800.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss