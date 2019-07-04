Man dies after possible attack by pack of dogs, deputies say

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death of a man in Lake Placid.

Deputies say they were notified around noon Thursday about a man who appeared to be dead in a wooded area behind a residence in the southeastern portion of Highway Park area.

According to deputies, the man has been identified as 45-year-old Melvin Olds Jr.

Their investigation revealed Olds injuries indicate an animal attack, which is believed to be from a pack of dogs. An autopsy will be needed though to determine an official cause of death.

Deputies say a pack of dogs was seen in the area shortly after Olds body was discovered.

If you have seen a pack of dogs or any dog in that area that is aggressive, please call 863-402-7200.