Man dies after possible attack by pack of dogs, deputies say

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - Police lights blue (KXAN File Photo)-846655081

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death of a man in Lake Placid.

Deputies say they were notified around noon Thursday about a man who appeared to be dead in a wooded area behind a residence in the southeastern portion of Highway Park area.

According to deputies, the man has been identified as 45-year-old Melvin Olds Jr.

Their investigation revealed Olds injuries indicate an animal attack, which is believed to be from a pack of dogs. An autopsy will be needed though to determine an official cause of death.

Deputies say a pack of dogs was seen in the area shortly after Olds body was discovered.

If you have seen a pack of dogs or any dog in that area that is aggressive, please call 863-402-7200.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss