HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County deputies arrested a man Wednesday they said is responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Avon Park in Dec. 2020.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Johntravious Perry, who was identified as a “person of interest” in 2020.

According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Perry shot and killed 16-year-old Dre’Sean Williams at an American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard.

Deputies said he was on the run since that day until his arrest.

Perry was arrested and taken to the Highlands County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.