Local veteran gifted new, mortgage-free home

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Eric Fisher and his family will get to explore their new modified, mortgage-free home, as a big “thank you” for his service to our country.

All of this is a part of a partnership with JPMorgan Chase Co. and Building Homes for Heroes, an organization aimed at gifting veterans mortgage-free homes.

Last week, Sgt. Fisher and his wife Caroline, along with his service dog Lola, were presented the key to the home during a Tampa Bay Lightning game.

Sgt. Fisher joined the military after graduating from high school and served the country for 30 years. Despite suffering from numerous injuries while serving, Sgt. Fisher has received multiple awards for his dedication and service.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Fisher and his family will finally be able to explore their new home and will celebrate with a big “welcome home” party.

