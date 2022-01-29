Lake Placid man sentenced to life in prison for molesting girl

Highlands County

Robert Lincoln, 70, Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Placid man will spend the rest of his life in jail for molesting a girl since she was 12-years-old, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

The 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office wrote that Robert Lincoln, 70, molested the girl for “many years” by grooming, bribing, and threatening the child.

Lincoln was convicted for the molestation last December by a Highlands County jury.

“This week, Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart obtained a life sentence for Lincoln from a Highlands County Judge,” the State Attorney’s Office wrote. “Lincoln will never be released from prison and will never molest another child again.”

