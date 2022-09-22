LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Placid man deputies called “one of Highlands County’s most prolific drug dealers” was arrested after officers found enough fentanyl “to kill 25,000 people”.

According to a release from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Ezzard Charles Dixon, 47, was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant turned up multiple types of drugs and guns. Deputies said their investigation began this summer after learning that Dixon was allegedly selling fentanyl out of his home.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, deputies said they searched Dixon’s home, finding two ounces of fentanyl powder and 800 fentanyl pills, as well as five ounces of cocaine, one ounce of methamphetamine, seven grams of oxycodone and three pounds of marijuana. Deputies said they also found five loaded guns and nearly $3,000 in cash.









(via Highlands County Sheriff’s Office)

“This man was literally selling death and needs to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “I am so proud of the work done on this case by the Crime Suppression Unit and the work of all the others who took part in this investigation. Their efforts have put one of the county’s major drug dealers in jail where he belongs and likely saved many lives.”

Dixon has received the following charges:

Trafficking cocaine (28 grams less than 150 kilograms).

Trafficking fentanyl (more than 4 grams)

Trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams)

Trafficking oxycodone (more than 7 grams)

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute

Owning or renting a structure for the purpose to traffic narcotics

Committing a first degree felony with weapon (armed drug trafficking)

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

(via Highlands County Sheriff’s Office)

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said Dixon previously spent 9 years in prison on federal drug charges and completed his probation in 2020.