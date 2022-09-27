HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Highlands County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring (Special Needs)
- Alan Jay Arena (Firemens Field), 781 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring
Evacuation Zones
- Highlands County officials have recommended a voluntary evacuation for residents in flood-prone areas and non-slab built homes like trailers, RVs, or mobile homes.
Contacts
- Text HCIAN to 888777 for mobile alerts
- Call 863-402-7600 or 863-402-6800
- To register for special needs, go online