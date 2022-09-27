HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Highlands County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring (Special Needs)

(Special Needs) Alan Jay Arena (Firemens Field), 781 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring

Evacuation Zones

Highlands County officials have recommended a voluntary evacuation for residents in flood-prone areas and non-slab built homes like trailers, RVs, or mobile homes.

Contacts