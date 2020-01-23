Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of people from Sebring, and points beyond, came to a ceremony Thursday morning to remember five women shot and killed inside a SunTrust Bank a year ago to the day.

Many had stories to tell.

“She was a wonderful person,” said Bonnie McHargue, about her former co-worker, Marisol Lopez. “You could walk into the room and she’d have the biggest smile. Always made a connection with you.”

McHargue, like many others at the ceremony, still can’t believe Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams, Debra Cook and Cynthia Watson are gone. Watson was a customer that day in 2019; the other women worked at the branch.

“Hard, unbelievable,” McHargue said. “There’s just no words for it. Still unbelievable. But we miss Marisol.”

Zephen Xaver remains in jail. He’s accused of killing the women and is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He had apparently said he’s fascinated with killing and death, according to reports.

Since the day this tiny Highlands County city was rocked, the bank has been demolished and a new park sits in its place. It’s called Reflection Park and city leaders along with family members came out Thursday to dedicate the site.

“We’ve been healing, seeking God, praying,” said Blanco Pinon, who’s sister, Ana, was killed. “Trying to stay together as a family.”

She and her sister, Maria, spoke to reporters after the ceremony and looked back at their sister’s life fondly.

“She definitely was a very caring person. It’s been hard. Every day you relieve the same day, every day. Every day I try to be strong for my family,” Maria said.

For the sisters, the hardest part has been watching Ana’s children go on without her, they explained.

“It saddens me to see my nieces and nephews grieving her, especially today,” Blanca said. “Watching my nephews cry for her.”

Debbie Hughes remembers Jessica Montague, who Hughes said worked at a bank in Avon Park, before taking the position at the SunTrust location in Sebring.

“Very sweet, caring person,” Hughes said. “She was the best.”

SunTrust and the Sebring mayor’s office worked together on the park and the dedication. It was paid for by the Truist Foundation, formerly the SunTrust Foundation. It’s located at 1901 U.S Highway 27 in Sebring.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication"

Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking"

Road Rants: SunPass collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: SunPass collections"

Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody"

Video of Lakeland Public Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Lakeland Public Library"

HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference"

Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker"

Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign"

Fire destroys home in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire destroys home in Plant City"

Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss