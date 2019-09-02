Homeowner falls off roof while preparing for Hurricane Dorian in Avon Park

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Highlands County homeowner survived after falling from a roof while preparing for Hurricane Dorian.
The Highlands County Fire Rescue said paramedics responded to a “trauma call” in Avon Park Lakes Estates on Monday morning.
The agency said the homeowner was on his roof preparing for the storm when he fell off a ladder and hit the ground 10 feet below.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials are now urging residents to use extra caution while making final preparations for the storm.
