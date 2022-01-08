Hit-and-run driver flees after hitting 16-year-old in Highlands County, FHP says

Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 16-year-old Friday.

The FHP reports that around 7 p.m., a pickup truck with a white enclosed trailer was heading west on State Road 64, just west of Ballard Road.

According to troopers, the driver had failed to stay in a single lane and entered the north shoulder, striking the 16-year-old Wauchula boy riding a bicycle with the right side of its trailer. The driver then fled the scene.

Troopers say the teenager survived but was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, call the FHP at 239-225-9605.

