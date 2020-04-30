Highlands veteran turns 90, gets socially distanced parade

Breaking News
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in Korea wasn’t able to be with his family for his birthday, so the sheriff’s office surprised him with a parade.

Robert Scherer turned 90-years-old on Thursday.

The former Marine served 29 years as a law enforcement office after serving his country.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue surprised Scherer and his wife at their home in Adelaide Shores with a drive-by salute.

Thank you for your service and happy birthday, Mr. Scherer!

