Highland’s deputies searching for 81-year-old woman last seen on Friday

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a woman who was last seen Friday evening.

According to deputies, Margaret Becker, 81, has not been seen since Friday when she was spotted at the CVS and Publix on US 27 South. Officials say Mrs. Becker arrived at the CVS at 4:19 p.m. to pick up her prescription.

At 6:05 p.m. Mrs. Becker entered the Publix on US 27 South wearing knee-length light blue pants (maybe jeans) and a blue checkered shirt. She appeared a little unsteady on her feet. She purchased bananas and left the store at 6:17 p.m.

Deputies say Becker was last seen driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with Ohio tag #HOB8214. While searching for Becker a Silver Alert was issued but yielded no clues in her return home.

Anyone who has seen Mrs. Becker or her vehicle is asked to call 863-402-7200.