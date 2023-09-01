SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sebring mother was found dead during a welfare check Thursday, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they conducted the welfare check at a home on Oak Bend Avenue after a woman did not pick up her child from elementary school.

When they arrived at 4:04 p.m., they found the 37-year-old mother dead on the floor of her home, authorities said.

Deputies said the woman was “the apparent victim of a homicide,” leading them to search for a suspect in her death.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators arrested Tamario Leron Sanders, 36, early Friday morning in connection with her death. He was charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary, tampering with evidence, and grand theft.

The homicide is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office said those with information can call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS on a cell phone, or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.