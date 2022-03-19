HIGHLANDS COUNTY — A 28-year-old Sebring man was killed Friday night in a wrong-way crash along Panther Parkway in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said Edgar Ruiz Colchado, 28, of Barstow, Texas was fleeing from a no-injury crash in his Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he crashed head-on into an SUV roughly half a mile from his first crash.

The driver of the SUV was killed in the accident, according to FHP. Colchado survived, and only suffered minor injuries.

He was placed under arrest for DUI Manslaughter and booked into the Highlands County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

Colchado’s truck reportedly had a flat tire from the first crash.