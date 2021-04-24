Missing 6-year-old Highlands boy with autism found safe in culvert

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-year-old boy who was reported missing in Sebring was found safe inside a culvert Saturday morning.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert asking for the public’s help in locating the child, who they did not identy. They said the boy has autism and is deaf.

Minutes later, the agency sent out an updated alert, saying the child had been located.

According to deputies, someone heard noises coming from a culvert under River Drive and alerted deputies who responded and got the child out of the culvert safely.

Further information was not available.