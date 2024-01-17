TAMPA (WFLA) — A Lake Placid woman is starting 2024 with a sizeable deposit to her bank account.

The Florida Lottery announced that Barbara Arnesen, 67, claimed the $1 million prize after playing the “$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR” scratch-off game.

Arnesen claimed her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Sunshine Food Mart located at 134 U.S. Highway 27 North. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The “$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR” game is a $50 scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.5.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off tickets consisted of 72 percent of the Lottery’s ticket sales in 2022-2023.