Highlands County woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say nearly two weeks have passed without a sign from a woman who was reported missing in Highlands County.

Margaret “Helen” Becker, 81, was last seen at a CVS in south Sebring around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16. The last person to see Becker told deputies she appeared confused.

“We are still looking for Margaret Becker, who has not been seen since Jan. 16,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “We have also learned that she usually goes by the first name of Helen.”

Becker may be driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with the Ohio tag HOB8214 and a handicap placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

