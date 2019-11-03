Highlands County volunteer firefighters extinguish house fire

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies responded to a house fire Sunday morning.
The fire was located at a home near State Road 17 and E. Don Carlos Avenue.
No one was injured in the fire, but the home sustained about $30,000 worth of damage.
