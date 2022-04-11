TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County Emergency Management will open its call center Monday for residents who need help following last week’s severe weather.

Last Monday’s storms brought hail as big as golf balls to parts of the county. The most damage was in the northern part of the county, according to Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reis.

Although the county did not meet the threshold for state or federal assistance, it has established a call center to help determine local needs.

Those who do not have the adequate insurance to fully cover the cost of repairs are encouraged to contact the call center to report damage and unmet needs, such as high deductibles that are unaffordable.

To report damage and unmet needs, call 863-402-6800. Reporting does not guarantee any type of assistance, monetary or otherwise, the county said.

“We urge citizens with damages to take appropriate safety measures when clearing debris and making repairs to their property,” Reiss said. “Also, remember to use reputable companies for any hired repairs.”

To sign up for the community’s emergency alerts, visit bit.ly/hcbccalert.