Highlands County to administer 500 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to residents

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County health officials are offering 500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents on a first-come, first-served basis Thursday afternoon.

According to the county, the first 500 residents who qualify and go to the JCPenny store located at the Lakeshore Mall starting at 1 p.m. will receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Residents are being asked to bring a valid photo ID and completed consent form, which can be found on the county’s website. If you are not able to print the consent form, one will be provided for you to fill out at the site prior to getting in the line.

No appointments are needed to receive a dose of the vaccine.

For more information, please visit Highlands County’s website.