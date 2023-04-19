HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Highlands County high school student was arrested Wednesday morning after police said he brought a gun to school.

According to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Avon Park High School Resource Deputies were following up on an off-campus incident that occurred Tuesday. Police said the incident involved students from the high school but did not indicate what the incident was.

During the investigation, officials had to search a student’s backpack. However, the School Resource Deputies stated that the student, 19-year-old Jaedon Xavier Weber, became combative when officers tried to search his backpack.

After Weber was detained, the sheriff’s office said officers found a 9mm handgun and two fully loaded magazines in the backpack.

HCSO said Weber was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on a school campus, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with violence.

No other information will be released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation, but to “help control rumors,” police said Weber did not make any threats against the campus, and the school was not placed on lockdown.