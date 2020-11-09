Highlands, Hardee county schools to be closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands and Hardee county schools will be closed on Monday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Eta, which could potentially become a hurricane.

“During our 6 PM follow up call tonight with the EOC it was determined that the Highlands County forecast has changed and that we could experience potentially stronger wind gusts as well as tornado watches and or warnings through the day tomorrow. As a result of this updated information, Highlands County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, November 9th,” a statement from Highlands County Schools read.

The district office will also be closed.

“With further information that was received from the 7:00 p.m. weather advisory, we are concerned that wind gusts could exceed 30 miles per hour. Although school buses could safely travel, we are concerned about our students waiting in the morning at bus stops and in turn walking home from bus stops in the afternoon. Additionally, large numbers of our employees commute from surrounding counties and would be exposed to rather severe weather,” Hardee County Schools said in a statement.

There is no word on cancellations through the rest of the week.

Tropical Storm Eta is continuing to move toward Florida and is expected to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba, Florida, and the Florida Keys.

