Highlands County officials impressed with residents’ response to Dorian

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — On Tuesday, Highlands County remains under a Tropical Storm Watch ahead of Hurricane Dorian. County officials are waiting for the storm to turn and move north, so they can finally breathe a sigh of relief, but until then they are telling residents not to let their guards down.

The Highlands County EOC remains under a Level 1 activation. Many residents have heeded the warnings from emergency official and are not taking any chances with Dorian.

“As of Tuesday morning, we had 172 residents checked into shelters which is encouraging to us because that means that residents are listening to our message,” said Gloria Rybinski, Public Information Officer for Highlands County Commissioners.

44,000 sandbags have also been provided to residents ahead of the storm, which leaves emergency management impressed.

“We need to make sure to stay vigilant and not let our guard down,” added Rybinski.

