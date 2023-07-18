SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting at a vehicle and injuring two children on Monday.

According to a release from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Domonique Rakeem Graham, 30, was involved in a domestic dispute at a home on Sturgeon Drive in Sebring at the time of the shooting.

Graham allegedly shot at a truck that was driving away from the home with multiple children inside. The sheriff’s office said one of the bullets hit an 11-year-old boy in the jaw and a 12-year-old girl suffered a cut to her face from debris.

The boy was air-lifted to the hospital, where he was in stable condition on Tuesday. The girl was given medical treatment and was released from the hospital.

“We have been told that family members are trying to not only hinder the investigation but also are actively working to hide Graham from us,” Sheriff Paul Blackman wrote in a news release. “I want his family to know that if we find out you have helped him avoid being captured and facing justice for this reckless act that almost killed a young boy, we will pursue criminal charges against you, as well.”

Graham faces charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery without intent to kill, shooting into an occupied conveyance, and child neglect.

Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (863) 402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (**TIPS on your cell phone) or the Heartland Crime Stoppers website.