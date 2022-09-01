HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Highlands County man who drove drunk and killed his passenger in a 2017 crash will spend the next decade in a Florida state prison after fleeing the country and fighting his extradition for years.

According to the State Attorney’s Office for the 10th Judicial Circuit, Samuel Tucker, 27, fled to Ireland to avoid prosecution after admitting to police that he was behind the wheel of a Maserati that reached speeds of 140 mph before slamming into a utility pole in June 2017. The car took down the pole and a chain link fence before rolling over four times. Tucker was seriously injured and his passenger, 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, was killed.

A Florida Highway Patrol investigation revealed Tucker was driving with a BAC of over twice the legal limit. After being discharged from the hospital, Tucker’s next stop was the airport. He fled to Ireland, where he would fight his extradition in the Irish courts for nearly two years. Tucker was extradited in February 2019 and taken into custody after stepping off the plane at Miami International Airport.

The state attorney’s office said that with the help of the U.S. Department of Justice, the U. S. Marshall and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Tucker was returned to the county, where he entered a “best interest” plea last week. The DUI manslaughter charge, a second degree felony, is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Tucker to 11 years in a Florida state prison and four years probation.