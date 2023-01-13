AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — An Avon Park man was charged with nearly 1,200 child pornography charges after detectives found obscene images during an ongoing investigation, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 29, 2022, Jonathan Jhovanny Hernandez, 23, was arrested by special victims unit detectives on several charges of child pornography possession and transmission after a four-month investigation.

In their investigation, deputies seized 15 electronic devices from Hernandez’s home. According to the sheriff’s office, one device had such a large collection of child pornography and images of bestiality that it led him to get another 1,182 counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of possession of bestiality images.

“There is no telling how many charges he could face if detectives went through all the devices,” the sheriff’s office said. “Detectives say Hernandez’s collection of child porn is the largest they have ever seen.”

Hernandez was arrested once again and given a bond of over $2.4 million. Deputies said he could spend his life in prison due to the number of charges.