Highlands County deputy wrangles up tiny gator in Bob Evans parking lot

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Humans aren’t the only ones looking forward to a Thanksgiving feast this year, apparently!

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo to its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon showing a deputy posing with a tiny alligator he had to wrangle up. The post identified the deputy as Tyler Bumby.

“While most people are enjoying today off and getting ready to eat, Deputy Tyler Bumby risked getting eaten (well, at least a slight nip,)” the post said.

According to the post, Deputy Bumby found the little “monster” in the parking lot of a Bob Evans.

“Hey, even gators are looking for a good meal today!” the sheriff’s office joked in its post, adding #onlyinflorida.

Elsewhere in the Tampa Bay area, “Santa Claus” took a swim with sharks, stingrays and fish at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa. The Florida holiday season is officially underway!