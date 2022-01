LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered man, according to a Friday announcement.

Deputies say Pedro Martinez was last seen in the Lake Placid area. He is said to usually be at the Lupita Grocery.

Martinez is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair.

If you see him, call 863-402-7200.